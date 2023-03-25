The Dubbo Kangaroos haven't won the Blowes Cup since 2014 but Paul Elliott believes this year's group has what it takes to get back to the top.
Elliott has stepped up into the head coach's role at the Roos for 2023 and is hoping to take the next leap.
Last year he was co-coach with Andrew Wise and the Roos finished fourth before being knocked out by Orange Emus in the semi-finals.
"It's always the goal for a first grade team (to win the title)," he said.
"We made some good inroads last season, we made the semi-finals.
"I think the boys will be hungrier to go further this year."
With Wise now in a new occupation, making matches became more difficult but Elliott said he will have a lot of support this season.
"I'm taking the first grade role on," he said.
"I'll have a few old boys and things who will lineup to come to help out during the season which will be good.
"We've got a new second grade coach so he'll bring some new knowledge to the club for sure."
An injury-plagued season has been the main story of the Roos' last few campaigns with the side struggling at times to put the same starting 15 on the park each week.
Captained by Tom Koerstz in 2022, the Roos will be looking to improve throughout the season and Elliott believes things are looking good ahead of their opening match against Orange City on April 15.
"We were really happy with the way we went about last year," he said.
"We made some good steps forward, hopefully, we can build on that.
"We've got a really good platform with some new guys to the club coming, mix in the experience of last year and that should put us in good shape."
The Roos were in action over the weekend in Tamworth for their annual trial match and Elliott said it was a beneficial hit-out.
"We took about 25 players over to Tamworth," he said.
"It will be really good, there are a few new guys to the club who were are really excited about."
Following the success of the lower grade teams last season, Elliott believes a few new faces will be pushing for first grade spots for round one and beyond.
"As a coaching group, we've been conscious of building that competition for spots," he said.
"The colts boy won the premiership last year and have a lot of boys stepping up to grade this season.
"That's going to put a lot of pressure on the first and second graders to keep turning up and performing."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
