The Dubbo Kangaroos launched their build-up to the 2022 campaign earlier than most in the hope of having all their sides in action on the biggest day of the year.
Those grand finals have now arrived and the club has gone so close to achieving complete representation.
A massive Central West Rugby Union decider day will be held at Bathurst on Saturday and the Roos will be on show in four of the five grand finals.
The Roos won't be on show in the main first grade game - that one will feature Bathurst Bulldogs and Orange Emus - but the Dubbo club will play for the women's, colts, second grade and third grade titles.
"It's massive," Roos club president Gerald Webster said of the achievement.
"We've had a long season. We started back in mid-January and we always had ambitions. It was pretty much the goal from the beginning, to make the semi-finals or grand final.
"We've achieved that pretty well with four grades."
The Roos' first grade side endured another injury-hit season but again qualified for the finals, only to be knocked out by Emus in the minor semi.
The performances of the Roolettes women's side has again been a real highlight for the club in 2022.
When the Westfund Ferguson Cup was first formed in 2018 the Dubbo club struggled to field a women's side and was on the receiving end of numerous heavy losses.
But since then the side - led by coaches Gus McDonald and Kieren Smith - has developed into a powerhouse and the chance to complete an unbeaten season awaits on Saturday.
Standing in the Roolettes' way is again the Bathurst Bulldogs, a side which has previously got the better of Dubbo in the biggest game of the year.
The Roos colts also shone this season and, along with grand final opponents Mudgee, have dominated the competition in 2022.
The depth of that side has also been a point of pride for the club, and the same can be said for the men's Blowes Clothing Cup senior sides.
"They've got good numbers and some very handy players, that's both the women and colts, but the girls a bit more in particular," Webster said.
"Colts will have a very tough game against Mudgee but they're well within reach of taking that one out.
"The third grade have done well to get there given there's only four teams (in that competition) and one of those sides forfeited to us twice. They don't get a lot of footy but they got enough towards the end to get fit enough but it does get hard."
Such is the strength in depth across the club this year, players from both colts and third grade have had to be cut and will miss out on a place in the 23-man squads for the grand finals.
The second and third grade sides will also meet the Bathurst Bulldogs in what will be a massive day for both clubs.
"Four (wins) would be very, very good," Webster said.
"I guess you'd have to be disappointed if you didn't get a couple but there's no such thing as a favourite in a grand final, I reckon.
"I don't think any of our sides will go in overconfident. The girls have every right to be confident and they will be but they won't be overconfident.
"In 2020 we went to Orange and played Bathurst and thought we had it home and hosed but they blew us off the park so they will be prepared for that."
A strong band of Roos supporters will also make the trip to Bathurst to try and spur the four grand finalists on.
That strong support will be another example of the unity within the club. Whether it be the sheer number of players across all grades this year or the crowds turning out for the countless social events the club has had, Webster said there has been a real sense of camaraderie at the Roos again in 2022.
"It's been good," he said.
"There's a lot of behind the scenes work which the committee and socials committee gets into. There's definitely good feeling and at training this week all the teams were pumped and getting into it.
"The first grade boys are a bit sad but there's still a few of them getting down there (to training) and helping out and they'll be there cheering them on on Saturday."
Ashwood Park, Bathurst
9.30am: Colts - Dubbo Kangaroos v Mudgee Wombats
11am: Westfund Ferguson Cup - Dubbo Kangaroos v Bathurst Bulldogs
12.15pm: Third grade: Dubbo Kangaroos v Bathurst Bulldogs
1.45pm: Second grade: Bathurst Bulldogs v Dubbo Kangaroos
3.13pm: First grade: Bathurst Bulldogs v Orange Emus
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
