Coaching changes in Peter McDonald Premiership could have big impact

Nick Guthrie
Riley Krause
By Nick Guthrie, and Riley Krause
March 22 2023 - 4:30pm
Chad Porter, Ethan Mckellar, Jack Kavanagh and James Tuitahi will be fresh faces in the coaching ranks this Peter McDonald Premiership season.

With the Peter McDonald Premiership fast approaching and teams well and truly into their pre-seasons, it felt only right to take a look at who will be leading each club this season.

