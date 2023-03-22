A current NCAA Division 1 talent will return home in just over a month to run coaching clinics in her hometown.
Former Dubbo Rams star and current Weber State Wildcats forward Amelia Raidaveta will be back in her hometown in April, running two clinics to help the next generation of stars.
Raidaveta will run a clinic on April 29 for the current Dubbo representative teams before a rookie camp the following day.
Dubbo Basketball's Claire Bynon believes the clinics will provide the new talents with an opportunity to learn a lot of new tips and tricks to the game.
"It will be really good," she said.
"Then she is going over to Newcastle because she is going to try and play NBL1 while she is home.
"She's got some work over there as well, we are hoping at the end before she heads back that she will do an open clinic for all ages."
A freshman in the previous season, Raidaveta's best performance came against Tarleton State, scoring six points and grabbing as man rebounds.
Raidaveta isn't the only Dubbo product now playing in America, with Bek Dallinger playing for Kansas State Wildcats.
With two players who are roughly the same age now overseas, Bynon admitted another lot of camps could be held later in the year.
"It's amazing," she said.
"We are trying to line up Bek as well, she'll be home in May and it is really keen to get home and run some camps as well.
"We are in talks with her mum at the moment."
The pair came through the Dubbo system before going off to play elsewhere in the state at different levels.
Ahead of the camps at Dubbo Christian School, Bynon said the pair is always in contact with players and coaches at home.
"They are great role models," she said.
"Just for the kids to know that if it is what they want to do then they can do that kind of thing.
"They are just such gorgeous girls who want to come home also makes a huge difference.
"They will talk to anyone, a lot of the kids have them on messenger and talk to them all the time.
"They are very positive role models for our little club."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
