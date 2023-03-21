A pair of Central West products will don the green and gold later this year after being selected in the Australian Indigenous cricket sides.
The men's and women's Indigenous squads will travel to Vanuatu in May to take on the host nation in four T20Is.
On the plane to the Pacific Nation will be former Dubbo CYMS all-rounder Brock Larance and Wellington's Callee Black after the pair were both selected to go.
Australian representative Hannah Darlington will lead the women's side while Damon Egan has been named to skipper the men's team, with this the first tour since 2018 for the squads.
"It's a bit exciting, it should be a good opportunity to go overseas again," Larance said.
"We went over in 2018, Vanuatu came over a few years ago as well and we played them in QLD which was pretty good.
"It will be good to go over there and give them a bit of practice before they go to their T20 World Cup qualifiers."
READ ALSO:
Now located in Perth, Larance was part of the 2018 tour to the United Kingdom, a side which featured Dan Christian, Scott Boland and Brendan Doggett.
Ben Patterson also made the journey over to the UK five years ago but did not put his hand up for selection this time around.
"It seems like a lifetime ago," Larance said of the 2018 trip.
"I was only 16 or 17 years old, it was my first time leaving the country. It was a different experience but it was all pretty good.
"There was some good people around to help me through it.
"It will be a different experience this time with a new-look side but the connection everyone makes going to Alice Springs means we all go away and get on like we've known each other for 15 years."
The men's side has been dominated by NSW representatives, with six selected in total.
For Black, she will be one of the youngest players in the women's squad which is littered with professional cricketers.
Darlington has already gone on to play for Australia while Ella Hayward and Mikayla Hinkley both featured in the last instalment of the WBBL.
The squads will wear Indigenous-themed one-day uniforms which have been designed by Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Fewquandie.
The tour will run from May 3-10.
