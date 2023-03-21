Daily Liberal
Brock Larance and Callee Black were both selected in the Australian Indigenous cricket squads

By Newsroom
Updated March 22 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 10:00am
Former Dubbo CYMS all-rounder Brock Larance has been named to play for the Australian Indigenous team once again. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A pair of Central West products will don the green and gold later this year after being selected in the Australian Indigenous cricket sides.

