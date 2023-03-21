Fresh off success in the Castlereagh League, the Narromine Jets are eager to continue building their club up.
The Jets enjoyed a wonderful 2022 season, with the club's first grade side making the preliminary final while the second grade team took out the title over Binnaway.
Moving to the Castlereagh League after years in Group 11, Narromine opted to not participate in the new Western-wide competition in 2022.
Ahead of the new season, club president Mick Burns admitted the Jets sides are all working hard to prepare for round one.
"We've been training for about seven weeks now," he said.
"We are getting really good numbers in all three grades."
First grade will be captain-coached by Doug Potter in 2023, with the playmaker looking to lead the Jets from the front.
The club's league tag side was another shining light in 2022, finishing second to Baradine, in an entertaining grand final which finished 28-20.
With the 2023 season to begin in April, Burns believes the Jets will be continuing to build on their previous success.
"It was just great to win a few games," he said.
"The interest really came back up at Narromine and Cale Oval, everyone sort of had a bit of a spring in their step.
"It was uncharted territory for a lot of boys winning games."
A proud sporting town, Narromine's community often rallies behind their respective sides, regardless of how they are performing.
But with success, comes even more support and Burns believes when the Jets are going well, the town is buzzing.
"Exactly right," he said.
"We worked with a lot of groups last year, we came together with Rugby Union and the Gorillas for a combined day.
"Everyone is still talking about that so I think we are going to do two games this year."
The day will bring ex-first graders such as Cliff Lyons and Ben Hannant to Narromine to take on a team of ex-Jets legends.
Off the field, the club will officially open the Bob Weir Grandstand, named after the late rugby league icon and Burns couldn't be happier with how things look at Cale Oval.
"It looks unreal," he said.
"Once it is finally done, it will be great."
A draw is yet to be released for the Castlereagh League competitions but the Jets will host the round on April 29 with the Legends match to be played on the same day.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
