Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Narromine Jets will once again contest the Castlereagh League in 2023

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
March 21 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narromine playmaker Doug Potter will captain-coach the Jets in 2023. Picture by Nick Guthrie

Fresh off success in the Castlereagh League, the Narromine Jets are eager to continue building their club up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.