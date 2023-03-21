Daily Liberal
Greyhound Racing NSW announces $3 million Lithgow upgrade

March 22 2023 - 5:00am
Racing in Lithgow in October, 2022, was trainer Paul Steedman with Micky Leap, being presented a trophy by Beth Cook. Picture supplied.

Lithgow has emerged as the home of greyhound racing in the Central West, for the meantime, after confirmation of a $3 million upgrade to the city's Donald Street complex.

