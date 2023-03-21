A DOMINANT season of cricket from Wellington's Callee Black and her Penrith Cricket Club side culminated in a dominant Sydney Women's Premier Cricket first grade grand final victory over Northern District on Sunday.
Black took 2-21 from her nine overs in the Lady Cats' big nine wicket victory at Cricket Central Oval while Orange's Phoebe Litchfield was the star of the show with a knock of 99 runs.
The Lady Cats comfortably chased down the target of 161 and 25 overs still in hand.
Former Bathurst resident and Penrith vice captain Bec Cady also formed part of the premiership-winning squad as did Orange's Pheobe Litchfield and Dubbo's Emma Hughes.
Rangers, who won their way through to the grand final after a stunning upset over minor premiers Sydney, won the toss and elected to bat. Northern District's Lauren Smith (44), Kate McTaggart (37) and Abbey Taylor (37) all made contributions at the top of the order but strong bowling from Penrith kept their strike rates down.
READ ALSO:
It was the Central West connection that led to Black's first wicket of the day.
In her sixth over of bowling Black beat Taylor with a series of dot balls and then managed to get her fifth delivery to jag back towards the stumps.
The attempted shot through the off side from Taylor lobbed up to Litchfield at cover, giving Penrith a key wicket and leaving Northern District at 4-137 through nearly 41 overs. Rangers lost another wicket before Black struck again in her eighth over.
Clare Webber made an early move across her stumps but Black drifted the ball full on the pegs to clean bowl the Northern District player for a duck.
The Lady Cats would have the Rangers all out on the last ball of the innings.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.