Grand finals in any sport are always special but taking on your clubmates for the title is something Tom Skinner is quite proud of.
Skinner and the Newtown Demons will face the Ducks in the RSL Pinnington Cup grand final on Saturday and Sunday at No.2 Oval, in an all-Newtown decider.
Meanwhile, down at John McGrath Ovals, Newtown Tigers and Kings will meet in the Dawson Cup final.
A long-time player with the Tigers, Skinner believes the club is in a good spot ahead of the last matches of the season.
"We are very happy to have two Newtown teams playing in the couple of finals that we are in," he said.
"It's a bit of a win-win situation for us, we'd obviously like to take the chocolates ourselves but we won't be super disappointed if the other team wins it from us."
Newtown entered three second grade sides this season as well as four third grade outfits, while the club's first grade unit took out the MoneyQuest Megahit.
Having more teams than any other club in town, Skinner believes Newtown's success may come down to that factor.
"It's been a good season across the board," he said.
"I suppose that's what happens when you have 48 teams."
A gutsy win over Macquarie last weekend allowed the Demons to move into the decider against the Ducks, who had the week off.
Making 163 against Macquarie, the Demons fired with the ball to bowl them out for 108 on what Skinner thought was a tough pitch.
"It was a hard pitch to bat on, the pitch was grassy and the outfield was long," he said.
"So when we got the 170-odd on the first day, we thought that was worth 200 or 250.
"Obviously Macquarie has some very good cricketers but in saying that Jason Green and Ian Marchant are towards the back end of their careers.
"We didn't think spending the whole day in the heat the day before and then having to bat and run most of their runs would help them."
"We bowled really well as a unit, everyone stuck to the plan. It allowed Ben (Bunt) and myself to set really tight fields, to strangle them through the middle."
But the Ducks are a much different side to Macquarie, boasting the likes of Charlie, Harry and Jack Kempston, the group will look to put Skinner's team on the back foot early, something the Demons vice-captain is predicting.
"It will be a different plan to go in against them," he said.
"They are a young unit who will run hard between wickets and they have a pretty aggressive batting lineup.
"So our plans may change a little bit but we will play it as it comes."
The two teams only met once this season so far, with the Demons winning that particular contest by nine wickets.
The match will be 65 overs per-side and will begin at 1pm on both days while the Dawson Cup will only be played on Saturday.
