Damien Lane is heading to the 2023 $200,000 Wellington Boot full of confidence and the Wyong trainer has every right to be excited.
Lane's Sparkingly will run in Sunday's Over The Line Racing Wellington Boot Showcase (1100m) as the trainer aims for back-to-back wins.
Just a week after the richest two-year-old race in the world, the Golden Slipper, Wellington will host one of the most prestigious races for the age group.
A Coonamble boy, Lane believes he is always on the lookout for runners to bring to Wellington in late March.
"I obviously grew up in Coonamble and have been going to the Wellington Boot for as long as I can remember," he said.
"It is probably one of my biggest thrills winning the Boot a few years ago.
"A lot of people go at yearlings trying to find a Golden Slipper winner but we don't have the budget for that so we go looking for a Wellington Boot winner.
"I've had a little bit of luck there before running second in 2020 with a little filly so we've been thereabouts.
"Hopefully we can do the same again this year."
Sonnet Star won for Lane back in 2021, and with the Boot not being held last year meaning he will head into the race as the current winning trainer.
This time around, Sparkingly comes into the race with a last-start win, coming in the Boot Prelude at Coonamble earlier this month but his trainer is hoping for an improved performance.
"Barrier one gives you a bit more confidence," he said.
"Just with those two-year-olds, they naturally have a bit of speed and he will put himself in the right positions.
"He's got to improve on his last run at Coonamble, I also chucked a set of blinkers on him to keep him a bit more focused.
"I thought he wandered around a little bit in that win the other day, I definitely think he has been sharper in those."
Sonnet Star has since retired following a 17-race career and Lane is expecting his new two-year-old gelding to push hard for the entire race.
"They are different horses," he said.
"Sonnet Star probably had a bit more ability than this horse but this one makes up for that by the fact he has good gate speed and puts himself up in the race.
"She (Sonnet Star) class got her home, she didn't handle Wellington too well but this horse is going to everything right."
Jenny Duggan will be in the saddle for Sparkingly, a jockey who hasn't ridden the gelding in a start but Lane isn't too concerned.
"Jenny rides a lot for John O'Connor the owner," he said.
"He has his own trainer farm sort of thing, we are lucky enough to have a few horses for him.
"Jenny rides a lot for John and has done a fair bit of work at home on him but hasn't rode him in a race yet.
"She's definitely been on his back a fair bit."
Elsewhere in the meeting, Dubbo trainers Dar Lunn, Connie Greig, Brett Robb and Clint Lundholm will all contest the Wellington Soldiers Club Wellington Town Plate Showcase Open Handicap (1100m).
Robb has three chances in the Town Plate, with Moetta, Boom Boom Basil and D'Arpano all to run.
Lundholm and Mick Mulholland will be the only two Dubbo trainers to contest the Keirle's Pharmacy Wellington Showcase Cup (1700m), a race which is also a Big Dance qualifier.
Mulholland's Sea Of Flames and Reward Seeker will both run while Ferus will represent Lundholm.
Sunday's $200,000 Wellington Boot will jump at 4:45pm.
