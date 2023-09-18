With a pair of international imports on their way and a new man in charge, it's fair to say Macquarie is looking for a big RSL Whitney Cup season.
Fresh off what they describe as a disappointing fourth place finish in the 2022/23 season, Lachlan Strachan will step up full time into the captaincy role after deputising in the past.
Strachan will replace Myles Smith as the skipper, with the former Western Zone star not returning to Dubbo this year.
"We've got a lot of new faces which is great," he said.
"We've got a fair bit of youth coming up through the club as well, we lost a few boys as well but.
"Lyle (Robertson) has gone back to Scotland, the Smith boys aren't coming over this year so it's going to test the depth of the club which is good."
While the outgoing trio provided a lot of impact with bat and ball for Macquarie last season, Strachan is optimistic about their new signings.
There have been whispers former RSL Whitney Cup winner Angus Cusack could return this season but the new Macquarie captain said it might be a while until we see the all-rounder back in action.
"'Cuey' (Cusack) is still a while away with his ACL injury, we've got a couple of boys coming from overseas," he said.
"One is from England and the other from South Africa, they want to test themselves in Australia which is going to be good for Dubbo."
The likes of Ricky Medway, Ben and Lachlan Strachan as well as Brayth Stevenson will be required to score the bulk of the runs with the bat.
Meanwhile, with the ball both Strachans will likely have the kookaburra pill in their hands a lot this summer as will leg spinner Tyson Deebank.
After spending the last few seasons in second grade, young left arm quick Kyan Green is someone the Macquarie captain believes could feature heavily this summer.
"He is a good young kid, we just want to be able to give him a bit of confidence," he said.
"We want to help him find his way in first grade, I think he has a lot of talent and he has pace. Hopefully, he can fit right in and have a good time."
Towards the back end of last season, Macquarie fell away and dropped out of the top three, meaning Newtown went through to the finals.
The incoming captain side expectations will be high this season, as the men in blue looking to return to the finals.
"It was a pretty disappointing year, to be honest, we had a pretty good team," he said.
"I think it just showed that our training wasn't quite there and we need to improve that. We know CYMS and RSL Colts are the benchmark, I think that's where we need to look to improve if we want to be there at the back end of the season."
The Dubbo District Cricket Association season will begin on October 7.
