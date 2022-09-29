Daily Liberal
Myles Smith will captain Macquarie's RSL Whitney Cup side in 2022/23

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 29 2022 - 2:41am, first published 2:30am
Macquarie all-rounder Myles Smith will take over the club's RSL Whitney Cup side for 2022/23. Picture by Amy McIntyre

He may be a man of few words but that won't stop Myles Smith from stepping up to take on the captaincy at Macquarie this RSL Whitney Cup season.

