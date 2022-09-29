He may be a man of few words but that won't stop Myles Smith from stepping up to take on the captaincy at Macquarie this RSL Whitney Cup season.
Smith will replace Ricky Medway as the side's skipper and the incoming captain will be hoping he can take the side into another grand final after they fell just a few runs short in 2021/22.
Macquarie were only moments away from a grand final last season and now Smith is confident the side can get back to the top of the ladder.
"I think we've underperformed the last few years with the side we've had," he said.
"I think we've got a much better and well-balanced this year.
"We aren't relying on the all-rounders to bowl and bat."
A Parkes native and former Western Zone all-rounder, Smith has excelled since coming to the club and admitting taking over the captaincy was something he was asked to do.
"I've taken it on this year, Ricky does a lot behind the scenes and on the field so he just wanted a hand," he said.
"He asked me if I wanted to do on-the-field stuff."
Macquarie has developed a strong relationship with players from Parkes and Smith believes he is a good link between the two and the club.
"I'm bringing another one across too," he said.
"So I'm excited to see how he goes.
"It only makes our rep side stronger as well playing against better cricketers each weekend."
With Jason Green retiring along with the departures of Ed Haylock, Will Skinner, Jack Fuller and Hugh Sienkiewicz, Macquarie will be hoping a few of their new recruits can fire.
The men in blue and white will welcome former Scotland Under 19s player Lyle Robertson to the club along with Mitch Williams, Brad Parker and Tyson Deebank, with the former joining the club from RSL Colts.
A developing leg-spinner, Deebank is something Smith is excited to see play, particularly in the two-day format after he spent time playing in the underage competitions in Sydney.
"I think Lachie Strachan will be in for a big year this year along with Tyson Deebank," he said.
"He's a big pick-up for us."
Smith will be hoping he can lead Macquarie's return to a premiership having not done so since 2015/16.
