RSL Colts captain Marty Jeffrey knows his side is hungry to avenge their grand final loss last season.
Jeffrey will once again lead Colts in the upcoming RSL Whitney Cup competition and his side is looking to go one better than last season.
RSL were defeated by the CYMS Cougars in an entertaining grand final and Jeffrey is confident his side will be looking to reclaim their title as the best team in the competition.
"We are really keen, obviously we were runners-up last year in a pretty competitive grand final," he said.
"We are keeping a pretty similar squad together, the fire burns when you lose one and you want to go one step further.
"All is good and we are keen to go again."
The likes of Jeffrey, Brad Cox, Mitch Bower and Chris Morton will once again feature in the red and white this summer but RSL Colts' skipper said there will be a few squad changes including the return of a former representative star.
"We'll have a similar squad with the core group of blokes but obviously (Greg) Buckley moving back to town will strengthen the already decent batting order," he said.
"I think it's a bit opportunity for a guy like 'Ant' (Anthony Atlee) to have a break out year and try to lead the way with the bat.
"Riley Keen has gone as well, he has got a scholarship at Cranbrook in Sydney so we wish him all the best."
READ ALSO:
Keen's departure will mean RSL are without a fire-brand quick for the upcoming season and will rely on the experienced duo of Ben Semmler and Grant Malouf.
Charlie Kempston and Tyson Deebank have left RSL for go to Newtown and Macquarie respectively, while Ben Taylor has also retired.
The return of two-day cricket could also work in RSL's favour as their star spin trio of Bower, Jeffrey and Buckley will be able to tie opposition sides down.
The core of RSL's squad has been together for several seasons now but Jeffrey believes a young star is a player he is looking to for a big season.
"Ant is the standout, he has sort of been there the last few seasons but has kicked on to have as big of a season as he would've liked," he said.
"He's been in the side very young and is getting to the stage where he starting to mature, I think he is someone this year I'll look to really put his hand up and try to take a bit more responsibility.
"It will also bring opportunities for guys like Preston Beauchamp and Rabi Sharma as well."
Last season's premiers CYMS will be without three of their best players from last season and Jeffrey is confident his side will enter the 2022/23 competition as the team to beat.
"CYMS had a really strong side last year and it showed in the grand final with the way they batted against us," he said.
"I think after taking the strengths out of that side I would like to think we are favourites, we like that responsibility.
"Like every other year we will be trying to take it out and last year just adds to the fire."
