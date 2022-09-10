Two-day cricket will return to Dubbo this summer and it's hope the format will allow all players to improve their game.
There hasn't been any two-day matches in Dubbo District Cricket Association (DDCA) competition for the past two seasons, largely due to the challenges imposed by COVID-19 restrictions.
But with those now vastly eased the decision has been made to bring back longer format matches for the RSL Whitney Cup and RSL Pinnington Cup first and second grade competitions.
"It gives a bit more variety to the season," DDCA president Ben Semmler said.
"It gives a bit more opportunity for some players to bat longer or bowl more. Mainly it gives the variety and a bit more skill-set rather than all limited overs cricket."
Semmler is all too aware there are some who oppose the longer format of the game but he said the positives and the chance for players across the board to have increased involvement in a match were key to the decision to reintroduce it.
"It brings spinners back into the game a bit more with longer overs and some swing bowlers could get into the game late and impact things rather than having to bowl with a new ball," he said.
"It's just bringing that variety back. Other associations have it back so we're just trying to cater for all interests."
The first and second grade seasons will feature a mix of two-day and one-day, 40-over matches throughout the season while the top grade will again feature in the MoneyQuest Megahit Twenty20 competition on Friday nights.
The third grade RSL Kelly Cup competition will remain one-day, 40-over matches.
Speaking earlier this month, Semmler said the DDCA was "in a good place" and he was hopeful all team registrations would be completed by mid-September so draws could be developed for the new season.
There was 27 club sides competing across the three grades last season and it's expected to be roughly the same number again in 2022/23.
Defending premiers CYMS will again be joined by the usual suspects RSL Colts, Macquarie, Newtown, Rugby and South Dubbo in the top grade while there is set to be eight or 10 teams in second grade so a bye can be avoided.
Third grade is expected to have 12-14 teams again this season.
Given the relative lack of COVID distractions, Semmler is hopeful of a season without interruption.
The build-up to the 2021/22 season was dominated by questions around COVID's threat to play and what impact restrictions would have.
"We're hopeful some of the players who didn't play last season due to all things COVID will come back," Semmler added.
"Last year was a different beast and everyone was sick of being locked up so they wanted to go out and do some stuff on weekends rather than play cricket so I'm hopeful some come back.
"Winter sport pushed into summer more last season as it was pushed back because of COVID. It's all pretty much over now so everyone has a month or two to relax and then go again and play sport."
All players intending to be part of any DDCA competition in 2022/23 are urged to complete their registrations on the new PlayerHQ website as soon as possible.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
