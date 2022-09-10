Daily Liberal

Commando Hunt to start Kosciuszko build-up at Dubbo for Cameron Crockett

By Newsroom
Updated September 10 2022 - 4:19am, first published 3:25am
Scone trainer Cameron Crockett will represent Mudgee ticket winner Des Kennedy in next month's $2 million Kosciuszko. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs

Dubbo Turf Club will be the first step towards The Kosciuszko for Scone trainer Cameron Crockett after Commando Hunt was selected for the $2 million feature event.

