Randwick trainer John O'Shea will be hoping it's a case of second time lucky when he sends Blesk to contest Sunday's $100,000 Dubbo City Toyota Gold Cup (1600m).
O'Shea had planned to send a runner to Dubbo in 2008 when the cup meeting was abandoned, but believes he has the ideal runner to win the feature event, which is one of the final chances to qualify for November's $2 million The Big Dance, to be run at Randwick.
Sunday's feature race will also be Blesk's second chance at qualifying for The Big Dance, having finished seventh, beaten 3.2 lengths, behind Hosier in the Coffs Harbour Cup in early August.
"The Big Dance is a great concept and I've looked to support it by having runners involved in the qualifiers, and I'm excited to see Blesk go around at Dubbo because I think it's an ideal race for him," O'Shea said.
"I was actually going to send a runner to Dubbo a few years back for the Cup, but it got washed out. It's a long way to go but the Cup has great prizemoney, the Big Dance is obviously an incentive, and I think Dubbo will be a great track for Blesk as it's big and spacious with a long home straight.
"He's a horse who likes his runs spaced, and Sunday will be a bit over five weeks since his run at Coffs. He had a nice tick-over trial a couple of weeks back and his work on the course proper this week suggests to me that he's feeling good and will run well."
Making Blesk's task that little more difficult is the barrier draw.
The draw was completed on Thursday morning and O'Shea's hopes was handed the tricky gate 13.
While he will come in a few on raceday, Blesk struggled to get into the Coffs Harbour Cup after settling deep in the field after jumping from gate nine.
Leading apprentice Reece Jones has been booked by O'Shea for the ride while a number of other high-profile hoops will also make the trip west to pilot metro and provincial chances.
Jay Ford will will ride the Chris Waller-trained Giannis while former Dubbo Gold Cup winner Alysha Collett will steer Cisco Bay for Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou while the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott team has booked Winona Costin for Aeecee Express.
The Kris Lees-trained Luncies, which ran in the Group 1 Sydney Cup earlier this year, was handed the 64kg top weight and he is set to be ridden by Aaron Bullock from gate two.
Giannis was handed 59kg while Prince Of Helena from the Wangaratta stables of Craig Weeding was next in the weights with 57kg.
A number of the city hopes have also accepted to race at Rosehill on Saturday, meaning it may be a wait before the exact field for the biggest event of the year at Dubbo is nailed down.
Should there be any scratchings, the door could be opened for more western area chances.
Dubbo's Brett Robb and Kylie Kennedy of Narromine both scored spots in the final field with proven country performers A Magic Zariz and Wild Rocket respectively while Peter Stanley's Wellington hope The Long Run and hometown hope Notabadidea from the stables of Clint Lundholm are among the emergencies.
Robb will also have three hopes in the day's feature sprint, the Vince Gordon Flying Handicap (1100m).
Great Buy, Dalavin and former Dar Lunn-trained hope Classy Rebel will all contest the sprint, with the latter's 61.5kg top weight to be offset by apprentice Jake Barrett's two kilo claim.
The first of the eight races at Sunday's showcase meeting will jump at 1.10pm.
The Vince Gordon Flying event is fourth on the card while the cup is race seven.
