Daily Liberal

Randwick trainer John O'Shea to contest Dubbo Gold Cup with Blesk

By Newsroom
Updated September 8 2022 - 5:36am, first published 1:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blesk, pictured with Hugh Bowman in the saddle prior to a previous trial, is set to head west to contest Sunday's $100,000 Dubbo Gold Cup. Picture by Mark Evans/Getty Images

Randwick trainer John O'Shea will be hoping it's a case of second time lucky when he sends Blesk to contest Sunday's $100,000 Dubbo City Toyota Gold Cup (1600m).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.