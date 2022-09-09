It was a whirlwind few days for Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs star Matt Burton.
Firstly the star five-eighth played a huge role in the Bulldogs' 21-20 win over the Manly Sea Eagles, including kicking the match-winning field goal before he was rewarded at the club's presentation night a few days later.
Burton missed a crucial conversion attempt late in the Bulldogs' last game of the season before making up for it just a minute later.
A towering trademark Burton bomb was spilled by one of the Manly players which set up a perfect scenario for the St Johns junior to seal the game, something which he did with little fuss.
Following the match, Bulldogs interim coach Mick Potter believes Burton still has a few things to learn but knows the playmaker is willing to spend time honing his craft.
"I think there is a lot more improvement in Matt Burton," he said.
"He was really good tonight and I know he wants to get better.
"That's a great sign for the club."
At the club's annual presentation night, Burton was named the Bulldogs Member's Player of the Year, an award voted on by those outside the club marking what has been a brilliant second half of 2022 for the Dubbo product.
Burton made his NSW State of Origin debut in his first season at the Bulldogs while also developing into one of the best young playmakers in the competition following his departure from Penrith.
While the Bulldogs may have missed out on the finals, 2023 might finally be the season the boys from Belmore play in September.
Burton will be joined by former Panthers teammate Viliame Kikau as well as Reed Mahoney and Ryan Sutton in 2023 with Penrith assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo signing on to take the reigns.
