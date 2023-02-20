Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Pinnington Cup TOTW: Bowlers dominate while veterans shine

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
February 20 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie youngster Kyan Green was impressive on the weekend. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Rain may have ended some matches early but we still got to see plenty of RSL Pinnington Cup matches on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.