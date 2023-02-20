Pinnington Cup TOTW: Bowlers dominate while veterans shine

Rain may have ended some matches early but we still got to see plenty of RSL Pinnington Cup matches on Saturday afternoon.
Several teams fired with the ball but a few veterans made some vital contributions with the bat.
Macquarie, Newtown Demons, Ducks, RSL Colts White and Newtown United all won their respective matches and have players featuring in this week's team.
Just one remains until the finals begin with a bye-round to take place this weekend.
Let's have a look at who were the best performers from Saturday.
He was a regular on this list earlier in the season but Marchant found some form on Saturday in his sides' big win.
Chasing 64 for victory, Marchant blasted 46 not out off just 25 balls to end Macquarie's afternoon very early.
The opener hit seven fours and a single six during his innings, as he and Noah Brien (19 not out) passed the total having only lost just one wicket.
His side got a close win on the weekend and it may not have happened if Azam didn't hit an aggressive half-century.
Azam's 48-ball 50 helped get United off to a flying start in their successful run-chase before the rain ended the match early.
The United opener took to the Rugby bowlers, hitting eight fours before he was dismissed by a young man who features a little bit later on this list.
The Demons needed to score quickly and Heath did just that for his side.
Batting at number three, Heath came to the crease early in his sides' run-chase against Souths and made a busy 55 not out.
The all-rounder also took a handy wicket with the ball but his efforts with the bat were enough to score him a spot in this team.
Chasing 148, Giddings looked at ease against an experienced CYMS bowling attack to help his side to a comfortable win on Saturday.
Giddings came to the crease with his side in a spot of bother but was positive from the outset.
The teenager made 97 not out off just 73 balls and was more than deserving of a century but just fell short.
In a weekend dominated by bowlers, Towart played a great innings to help Giddings continue to play his way.
A talented youngster, Towart's 34 off 50 balls included just four fours but was extremely important in the context of the match.
RSL Colts White now still remains in the hunt for the finals and could do so this weekend if they were to win.
It's been a lean season for Murphy and Rugby but on Saturday he produced his best match of the season.
The Rugby skipper made 62 from 56 balls for his side as they were bowled out for 145.
Before the rain hit, Rugby was right in the match and could've gone on to win the match but it wasn't to be.
Gardiner has flown under the radar at times this season but was at his best with the ball on Saturday.
Taking on Narromine, the off-spinner took 4/8 off five overs as the Ducks cruised past the hosts at Dundas Park.
The Ducks now sit in third position on the ladder and a victory in their next match would see them secure a semi-finals spot.
His side may have lost on Saturday but McKinnon gave Rugby every chance of a win against Newtown United.
The left-armer took 4/7 off four overs including dismissing the dangerous Azam after he made a half-century.
Had the game not been affected by the rain, McKinnon could have gone on to take more than four wickets and could have led Rugby to a victory.
Another youngster on this list, Sharma was sensational with the ball against Rugby on Saturday.
A talented leg-spinner, Sharma took 5/25 to rip through Rugby in their match against United at Lady Cutler 4.
He's been a rising star of the competition all season-long but Green has quickly emerged as one of the best bowlers in the RSL Pinnington Cup.
The teenage left-armer took 4/14 from six overs as Macquarie tore through RSL Colts Red, bowling them out for 64.
Green took four of the first six wickets and even jagged a run out to help his side to a big win, booking their spot in the finals.
Gardiner might have done the damage late in the innings but Peachey was brilliant with the new ball.
The medium pacer took 4/26 from seven overs for the Ducks to make his second appearance of the season in the Team of the Week.
