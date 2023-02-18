More than 150 of the best touch football teams in NSW will converge on Dubbo later this week when the city hosts the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference.
The three-day competition will begin on Friday at Lady Cutler Ovals, with the venue being preferred over Dubbo Touch's regular fields at John McGrath Oval.
NSW Touch General Manager Dean Russell confessed 187 teams will be in Dubbo for the carnival and said the organisers will be getting things prepared as soon as they get to town.
"It's closer than that because come Sunday we are packing up here in Wagga and staff will all make their way directly to Dubbo," he said.
"That's so they can start the set-up for the event on Tuesday."
After the Southern Conference competition wraps up on Sunday at Wagga, Russell admitted the group might need to spend extra time in Dubbo to see just how they need to run things for the event.
"It does, it's obviously easier when you are operating at a venue where you have had previously experienced in setting up and running," he said.
"It's a brand-new venue for us but one we are really comfortable with the setup, there will be a few learnings along the way.
"The workload that has been shared with council has been fantastic, they have been very accommodating with our requests and what we need.
"They have been coming up with suggestions as well so it's all looking pretty good."
Previously being held closer to the coast, the Junior State Cup Northern Conference will bring approximately 10,000 people to Dubbo for multiple days, pumping millions of dollars into the local economy.
Russell felt prior to the event there would be a lot of teams eager to play but there were some shaky moments.
"We will have 187 teams, when you move a venue from a place where it has been for a long time you worry about how many people you will leave behind," he said.
"Off the back of a couple of lean years with COVID and wet weather, 187 teams is something we are really pleased with."
As for what fans can expect across the tournament, Russell believes there will be some future touch football stars showing their skills in Dubbo.
"There will be some really talented kids from junior Australian and state squads participating in the under 18s," he said.
"The next batch we will be looking at over the next few years, I was actually telling a few people here this morning that every year the skillset seems to go up."
The competition will begin on Friday before ending on Saturday afternoon.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
