A brilliant all-round batting effort from Rugby was enough to get them a rain-affected victory in their RSL Whitney Cup match against South Dubbo on Saturday.
Rugby made a tricky No.3 Oval pitch look easy to bat on as they made 8/212 before having the Hornets 4/77 in reply when the match was abandoned due to rain.
Ben Wheeler was again one of the best with the bat for Rugby and felt his side didn't do too much wrong against Souths.
"It was probably one of our best games this season, with the bat I think most of the batters chipped in and made good scores to help us make 212 which was a great score on that week," he said.
"We had good contributions from myself, Koda Sissian made 26, Dugald Shepherd made a run-a-ball 40 before Glenn Shepherd and Max Rumble did well at the end."
Rugby lost Jack Fuller (six) early in the match before Wheeler and Koda Sissian combined for a strong partnership.
But when Sissian (26), Wheeler (40) and Jacob Hill (10) all fell quickly, it was up to Rugby's middle order to keep the score ticking along.
Dugald Shepherd made a busy 40 while his father, Glenn made 26 not out to help guide Rugby to 8/212.
Lachlan Rummans was the best of the Souths bowlers, taking 3/25 while Hugh Sienkiewicz also took two wickets.
When it came Souths' turn to bat, things got tough very fast as Rudy Peet and Ted Murray both fell early.
Harry Roscarel and Sienkiewicz set about getting the Souths innings back on track before Hilly ran out the former for a well-made 42.
Another quick wicket had Souths in trouble once again before the rain caused play to be abandoned, giving Rugby the win with the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method.
After his side's quality bowling performance, Wheeler praised Hill in particular for his efforts.
"'Hilly' moved the ball both ways for us and just put them on a spot, he was hard to handle," he said.
"We took a couple of good wickets early on before Harry Roscarel came out to steady the ship with Hugh Sienkiewicz, they put on a partnership and were looking dangerous for a bit.
"But a great direct hit run out from 'Hilly' got Roscarel out and put us back on the front foot, we took another wicket soon after and were right on top when the rain hit."
Meanwhile, CYMS scored a big win over RSL Colts at No.2 Oval also via DLS.
Batting first, RSL Colts made 106 before being bowled out with Tom Barber (3/22), Matt Purse (2/33) and Patrick Nelson (2/8) all taking wickets.
In reply, Harry Bayliss hit 41 off as many balls to help CYMS be 4/96 when play was stopped due to the rain.
Unfortunately for Newtown and Macquarie, their match was abandoned too soon, meaning no result for play.
Macquarie made 5/174 before Newtown was 2/55 at No.1 Oval before their game ended.
Next week only first grade will play due to the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference at Lady Cutler.
Newtown will take on CYMS while RSL Colts face South Dubbo and Rugby battle Macquarie.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
