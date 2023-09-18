RSL 78s have finally overcome their biggest rivals to claim the Dubbo District Football Association first grade women's title.
Taking on the defending premiers Macquarie United at Apex Oval, RSL managed to come away with a 2-1 win, a result not too many people expected.
Having finished runners up to United the past four seasons, the victory was one 78s coach Steffen Frandsen said has been a long time coming.
"I was a bit nervous because they always come home strong, they are a good side," he said.
"You can't relax against them, you have to stay focused. I thought our girls defended really well, our keeper was quite injured. She could hardly stand on her legs so we had to block everything in front of her.
"We got a couple of goals which made the difference. I'm just so proud of the girls because we have lost four grand finals in a row to Macquarie.
"We've finally got one over them but we had to work hard for it and I'm just so proud."
Things started off perfect for 78s on Sunday afternoon as the warm weather began to go away, with Beth Clarke finding the back of the net early.
Both sides played an exciting brand of football, going end to end but neither side could score heading into half time.
Macquarie's intensity lifted coming out of the break but RSL would be the next team to score.
A cross was juggled by the United keeper before Matilda Montague tapped the ball into the goal to extend RSL's lead.
But just as good sides do, Macquarie never gave up and got some reward with under 10 minutes remaining.
An own goal from RSL gave United a chance at forcing the match into extra time.
However, RSL's defence held firm and constantly managed to clear the ball.
As full time blew, the 78s players ran on the field to celebrate before Frandsen was covered in water.
The iconic water cooler celebration was on display once again at Apex Oval, with RSL players pouring their leftover drinks onto their coach's head.
With the win still fresh in his mind, Frandsen couldn't wipe the smile from his face.
"I'm so proud of the girls because they played their hearts out and they had to because Macquarie United are a good side," he said.
"We really had to keep challenging them, it was a good challenge and we really had to step up.
"It was a really hard and tough game."
All matches on Sunday had a drinks break midway through each half, with the players exhausted and Frandsend said the fitness shown by both sides was commendable.
"It got a bit cooler, it was hot this (Sunday) morning when we had the second grade final," he said.
"It was warm to start the game, the conditions probably weren't great for football but the venue was perfect and the pitch was amazing.
"I really can't quite believe it yet, it hasn't sunk in."
