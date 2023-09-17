A brilliant goal from Dubbo Bulls gun Nelson Flick led the men in orange to glory on Saturday night.
Flick's second goal of the match in stoppage time broke Wellington's hearts as Bulls claimed a 4-3 win to take out the Dubbo District Football Association (DDFA) men's first grade title.
The Apex Oval crowd was made to wait until the dying minutes for a title-winner with the score locked up at 3-all before Flick's shot from outside the box found the back of the net.
The strong Bulls crowd went wild as Wellington's heads went into hands and Flick confessed he thought the shot may have been saved.
"My legs were cramping and I was done," he said.
"The ball fell to me and I just had to shoot. The keeper made a good effort to get a hand to it, I was just lucky that it went in."
It was all Bulls to start the game, with an early penalty handing Flick the opportunity to open the scoring.
A chance he calmly slotted before neither side was able to score to end the first half.
Coming out of the break, Wellington thought they had scored only to be ruled offside as Bulls edged further ahead after another goal.
However, this match still had a few twists and turns left.
Two quick goals to Wellington silenced the strong Bulls crowd before a third Warriors goal brought the travelling supporters to their feet.
Bulls looked down and out before Scott Fox and Kobe Rapley started to dominate the midfield.
A clever long pass from Tim McLachlan hit Fox perfectly on the head with the latter putting the ball in the back of the net to equal the game at 3-all.
As time wound down, it looked like the match was certain to go to extra time but Flick had other ideas.
With the ball falling to his feet, the Bulls' star powered the ball more than 20 metres to find the back of the net and seal the win for his side.
After trailing late in the second half, Flick gave credit to his side for scoring two goals within five minutes.
"It's fantastic, it's just brilliant. The way the boys worked hard to get back into that game when we were done and dusted at 3-2 was massive," he said.
"Everyone stood up today, even the subs who didn't come on were there if we needed them.
"It's one of those cliches but you have to give credit to the team because everyone stood up and did their job.
"All of the old boys with those old legs that were cramping up at the end still managed to get in there, I can't fault anyone."
Following the full time siren, Bulls fans flooded the field and Flick said their support was crucial on Saturday evening.
"It was massive, it was a great effort to have everyone down here," he said.
"It was a massive effort to have all the grand finals on down here, credit to the DDFA for getting that done."
