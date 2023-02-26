Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Macquarie defeated RSL Colts to advance to the MoneyQuest Megahit final

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
February 26 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie skipper Lachlan Strachan led the way with the bat for his side on Friday night. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Macquarie have booked their spot in the MoneyQuest Megahit final after a big win over RSL Colts on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.