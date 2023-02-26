Macquarie have booked their spot in the MoneyQuest Megahit final after a big win over RSL Colts on Friday night.
It was always going to be an entertaining clash between the two at No.1 Oval but Macquarie held their nerve to take a five-wicket win and advance to the final of the T20 competition against Newtown.
Batting first, RSL Colts got off to a slow start with Chris Morton being removed by Myles Smith for 0.
Wes Giddings was the next man to fall after he was caught by Tyson Deebank off the bowling of Blake Smith for 14.
With RSL 2/39, Deebank was thrown the ball by Macquarie skipper Lachlan Strachan and made an immediate impact against his former club.
The teenage leg-spinner removed Marty Jeffrey for 24 before also adding Anthony Atlee to his list of victims for the evening after the latter was caught for five.
Some late hitting from Preston Beauchamp got RSL Colts to 9/87 on a tricky pitch but it was all about Macquarie's bowlers.
Deebank finished with 3/24 while Lyle Robertson (2/18) and Blake Smith (2/9) were also impressive.
A slow pitch forced the batters to be aggressive if they planning on scoring and Strachan did just that.
The Macquarie skipper blasted 33 from 22 balls, hitting four fours and a massive six to put the pressure straight back onto RSL.
But it wouldn't take long for RSL to get back in the match as Tom Masonwells removed Blake Smith for four before Giddings snuck one through Strachan's defences.
Macquarie looked in a bit of trouble at 4/61 before Myles Smith hit 29 not out to get his side home in the 16th over.
After meeting just two weeks ago in the final round game of the Megahit, Macquarie and Newtown will face each other once again, this time for the title.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
