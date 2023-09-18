Most people decide to give sport away when they pass 50 or even 60, but Dubbo hockey Maurice Bailey puts that theory to bed.
At 80 years old, Bailey is still playing hockey and doesn't look like stopping anytime soon.
His hockey career may have started many years ago but Bailey keeps coming back.
He is by far the oldest player in the competition and the Tullamore farmer said there is a big reason why he keeps coming to play.
"Just to get away from the farm for a day," he said.
"Otherwise you are working for 10 hours a day on the farm so that keeps me coming back as well as a few good friends."
Turning 80 just a few months ago, Bailey has a few fans in his teammates as well, with one player recounting a story from earlier in the year.
"He had a ball hit him in the foot early in the season that would bury half of the blokes that play," teammate Gavin Weekes said.
"He turned up the next week with a bruise that almost looked like it should've broken something. He didn't whinge or complain, he just said he should have used his stick.
"He is one of the last real salt of the earth people."
Travelling to Dubbo to play each week, Bailey may have a lot of experience from his many years spent on the hockey field.
However, the man himself believes he may have lost a step or two, especially with the hot weather last weekend.
"They are too good (the other players), if I can get in the right position I'm alright," he said.
"It's not too bad (the heat), I've played in hotter weather than this."
Spectators at Pioneer Park on Saturday afternoon got to watch Bailey play in the men's final for the Wanderers as they defeated the Devils 3-2 to win the title.
Against a much younger opposition, Bailey was upfront to give the Wanderers an attacking option whether it be scoring or providing assists.
Donning a bucket hat, the veteran hockey player was sun-safe upfront as his side went about their work.
Taking out the title, both sides looked exhausted after the match and Bailey was just happy to get the win.
"It was a good win, it was pretty close," he said.
"There wasn't much in it. They are all good sports and I've got a good team to play with.
"With somebody like me playing, they would have to be good."
