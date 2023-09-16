When Lee Schraner and his team returned to Club Dubbo in 2023, they were the hunted.
But the defending City of Dubbo International Fours champions have done it again, going back-to-back after defeating Nathan Wise's crew 14-5 on Friday afternoon.
After three long days of play, Schraner and his team did enough early in the final to race out to an early lead before pushing away late to claim another win.
Winning their second $125,000 City of Dubbo International Fours, Schraner felt his team had full confidence in their game plan heading into the big one.
"The boys were great today (Friday), they didn't have their most amazing final," he said.
"But they carried me through the semi-final, as the tournament went on I think we just got better and better.
"It's a tricky place to play, we just played how we thought we easiest."
The match itself was fairly one-sided, Schraner and his team got out to a 6-1 lead after just five ends before Wise led his team back into the match.
Trailing 6-3, the match could have gone either way for the Wise-led quartet but Schraner's men managed to hold their nerve.
"We saved the ends we had to save and just tried not to get too greedy when we had shots," Schraner said.
"We just tried to keep scoring so we could keep control."
A former Australian representative, Schraner donned the green and gold on 52 occasions and used all his experience on Friday.
His team consisting of Hayden Bojkowski, Jake Ryne and Josh Walker-Davis enjoyed their victory long into the night.
When asked if he was going to return for a third year in 2024, Schraner's answer was short.
"We've got to now," he said.
The victorious team took home $40,000, the biggest purse for any fours team in the world.
