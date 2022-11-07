Hayden Bojkowski and his team were happy men on Saturday night after they took out the first-ever $100,000 BCiB International Fours event at Club Dubbo.
Bojkowski teamed up with Jake Rynne, Josh Davis and Lee Schraner to take out a close win in the final with the final score of 16-7.
After two day big days, Saturday had only the final 24 sides in action and Bojkowski admitted he didn't know a pair of his teammates until they arrived in Dubbo before the tournament.
"It's unreal (to win), I live in Dubbo but we'd heard about it all online and saw the flyers around," he said.
"We got together and decided to play in it, I sort of asked my skipper Lee (Schraner) to play.
"He got the rest of the boys to join, I didn't know any of them until I met them on Wednesday.
"One of them if from Tassie and the other is from Brisbane."
While Bojkowski's team may not have had big names like Karen Murphy or the team from Ireland but he said it was an honour to go up against some high-quality players.
"It's good to be able to try and match it with the best," he said.
"There is nothing better than trying to beat the best."
Murphy teamed up with three local bowlers but the four were unable to make it through to the quarter-finals after struggling during the round matches.
Speaking about the final itself, Bojowski said his skipper Schraner got everyone prepared to take on Gary Kelly's team.
"It was good, it was a good game and it was tough," he said.
"We knew it was going to be tough and was really good, it was a great experience.
"It's hard to explain."
Winning the inaugural tournament is one thing but the victorious Dubbo local said the celebrations went on long into Saturday night.
"They ended up pretty messy which is probably the best way to look at it," he said.
During their round matches, Schraner's squad were undefeated, even beating the Irish international side 18-9 in their last game before the finals.
The fours' closest game of the event came in the quarter-final, where they beat Ben Twist's group 12-11 in a nail-biting affair before advancing through to the semi-final and decider later on in the day.
The three-day event was a huge success for Club Dubbo, bringing hundreds of people to town and putting on a wonderful display of bowls.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
