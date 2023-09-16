The Dubbo Cycle Club riders contested the NSW Junior State Road championships in Newcastle last weekend and represented Dubbo admirably.
Emily Hines excelled in the Under 17 Girls up against very tough competition, while Sidney Pickering and Cooper Farr showcased their talents in the U13 Boys division.
The Junior State Titles comprised three distinct disciplines: the Time Trial, Criterium, and Road Race, The competition commenced with a slight headwind in the outward leg of the 9km time trial for the Under 13 Boys.
Pickering secured his fifth state medal with a silver medal in an incredibly determined effort only 7 seconds from the winner and rival Jett Stokes, Farr claimed a very solid 5th position in a great ride against the clock.
In the Under 17 Women's field dominated by time trial specialist and hometown representative Haylee Dell, Hines maintained a commendable 6th place.
Moving on to the Criterium, in the Under 13 Boys Pickering tested his legs in an early breakaway with two other riders.
But it was reeled back in by the main field and it was Farr who emerged as the NSW State Champion in a brilliant sprint to the line, with Pickering finishing in 5th place after doing a lot of work in the break.
Hines delivered a thrilling performance in the U17 Girls category, narrowly missing out on a podium spot by mere centimetres but performed very well during the tough attacks throughout the race.
In the U13 Boys Road Race, the Dubbo boys established a 4 man breakaway in a fast and furious race with Stokes (Randwick CC) and James Zucchiati (Neo CC) but again it was Farr who asserted his dominance in a sensational race in the uphill battle to the finish line crossing the line well in front to claim a sensational double.
It was evident that this victory was the culmination of a season-long strategy aimed at making the most significant race of the year count.
READ ALSO:
Pickering secured a 4th place finish after a fierce sprint to the line missing the bronze medal by the narrowest of margins.
Hines continued to captivate the Dubbo Green Machine supporters by riding an extremely clever race.
Hines worked well with riders but was always ready for the expected attacks during the race. Her race smarts served her well to be alongside the best in the state.
In a heart stopping finish with Hines narrowly missing out on a podium spot by the smallest of margins.
Congratulations to all riders, coaches and support staff for great work in representing the country club that now sits at 18 Gold, 10 Silver and 11 Bronze State Medals for 2023.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.