Dubbo-based medical students and hospital staff will take their rivalry to the cricket pitch in just a few weeks all to raise money for a local organisation.
The second-ever med students v hospital charity cricket match will be held on October 14, with the two respective sides to battle at No.1 Oval.
The Dubbo Hospital staff may have won the first match but second-year medical student Jan Morgiewicz believes 2023 could be their time to shine.
"There is always a friendly rivalry between us and the guys at the hospital," he said.
"I think last year the staff at the hospital only got up by a few runs, we've got some new players this year but we are keeping those pretty close to our chest."
As was the case last year, the match will raise money for Macquarie Home Stay.
Surpassing $2000 in raised funds last year for the organisation, Morgiewicz believes this year could be even bigger.
"It started last year, we had heard about all the fantastic work the people at Macquarie Home Stay had done for those from rural or remote communities when they come to receive treatment," he said.
"We thought it would be a really good opportunity to give back to the community, we've all recently moved to Dubbo over the last few years.
"We thought why not support a great organisation in a small way by organising this game."
There will be a wide range of skill levels and experience on display, with some medical students and hospital staff playing with local clubs in Dubbo already.
With summer fast approaching, Morgiewicz explained why cricket was the sport chosen as opposed to other options.
"There were definitely a few cricket fans amongst the students and the staff at the hospital," he said.
"Cricket is great because it is very accessible to a wide range of people."
There be auctions and raffles to keep spectators entertained off the field while a BBQ will also be available.
The match itself is set to begin at 7pm but could be moved earlier depending on RSL Whitney Cup play.
