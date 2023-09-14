Daily Liberal
Brett Robb's Sizzle Minizzle will run in 2023 Kosciuszko at Randwick

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
Updated September 14 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:00pm
Brett Robb kept his phone close ever since the Kosciuszko ticket holders were announced and on Thursday morning, the call he wanted finally came.

