Daily Liberal
Home/Video/Breaking
Photos

Corey Wedlock competing at City of Dubbo International Fours

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated September 14 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As a current world champion, Corey Wedlock has achieved just about everything you can do in bowls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.