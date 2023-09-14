As a current world champion, Corey Wedlock has achieved just about everything you can do in bowls.
But the chance to win a world-leading event alongside some of his best mates is driving the 27-year-old at Club Dubbo this week.
Wedlock is a current fours and triples world champion and is part of one of the teams to watch at the $125,000 City of Dubbo International Fours alongside Aron Teys, Gary Kelly and Barrie Lester.
After finishing Wednesday's opening day in third spot overall, Wedlock and his teammates won again on Thursday morning to move into top spot.
"Obviously the prize money is great and I'm playing with three of my best mates," Wedlock said.
"We all get on really well. We know if we play to our ability, we'll be pretty hard to beat."
While Wedlock, Teys and Kelly are all Warilla teammates regularly, the world of bowls means often means you're competing as a single or somewhere else across the country or overseas with other teammates.
"Obviously when you get to the high end and some tournaments you have to play against them as well," Wedlock said of his teammates.
"It's tough playing against them. You'd much rather play with them."
There's few more decorated bowlers than Wedlock competing at Dubbo.
The 2020 International Bowler of the Year won his first Australian Open this year and that secured his place in the national squad for the World Outdoor Bowls Championships.
He won gold in the triples and fours, with City of Dubbo teammate Teys a teammate also in the latter.
The Warilla star has also competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the amount he's been able to travel in his chosen sport is something which never ceases to amaze.
"It's taken me a lot of places," he said.
"It's awesome. You meet so many new people and there's some great town and cities, visiting other countries.
"I'm very pleased to be part of it all."
Wedlock competed at the inaugural City of Dubbo International Fours last year and was happy to see it back again this year.
The event is the richest of its kind in the world and as well as Australian stars there is a side from Fiji to add a little international flavour.
"It's good to come out to the country towns and give our support and give back to the game," Wedlock said.
"It's obviously the second year and I think it would just going to get bigger and bigger.
"What's Dubbo has done here is great. You see a lot of country towns pushing forward big tournaments and hopefully that's the way forward."
The City of Dubbo International Fours finals will be played on Friday afternoon.
