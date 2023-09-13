Dual Olympian Tom Laurich may have never been to Dubbo before but his visit may have just inspired the next generation of exceptional athletes.
A two-time Olympic rower, Laurich was in Dubbo on Wednesday to speak with students from Dubbo College South Campus about life and more importantly, sport.
Students from a year nine human movement class got the opportunity to listen as Laurich shared stories from his time competing at the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.
"It's always a pleasure and an honour to come out to the bush and pass these things on," he said.
"I share a bit of my story and hopefully that inspires kids to follow whatever dream they have, it's not just the Olympics or sport.
"It's just about breaking that down and showing them what's possible from nowhere to something."
As part of the Olympics Unleashed program, former athletes often head around the country to visit schools and help motivate students, something Laurich has down for the past three years.
In his first Olympics, Laurich rowed in the men's four which finished fourth before stepping up into the eight for the Beijing Games.
Finishing sixth, it would be his final representative appearance.
Following his talk on Wednesday, the Olympian gave a bit of insight into what he talks about after moving into the finance and business sector.
"It's now always linear or easy, you do see all these people winning or losing, it doesn't really matter at the end of the day," he said.
"It's about the journey, as cliched as that sounds. They will all have their own journey and none of it will be cliched, that's the cool thing.
"If I've inspired one or two people to go do something today, then that is really cool."
Answering questions from talented student athletes in their own right, the rower took the time to hear stories from each of the people in attendance.
While rowing might not be as popular in the region as other sports, there is a fair bit of pedigree in the area.
Nyngan's Jack Hargreaves won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Laurich said he was taken aback by some people's love of the sport.
"He (Jack) would have been a boarder from a country town and got involved in rowing that way, there a lot of different paths," he said.
"I was getting my haircut last night and the barber was a serious kayaker at one time."
