Daily Liberal
Home/Video/Breaking

Fusion Heat and Sparx will meet in Dubbo A Grade netball final

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 14 2023 - 10:54am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's an all-Fusion affair in this Saturday's A Grade Dubbo Netball final and the two sides could not be more different.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.