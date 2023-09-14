It's an all-Fusion affair in this Saturday's A Grade Dubbo Netball final and the two sides could not be more different.
Fusion Sparx snuck into the grand final following a one-point win over MAGS Hornets to qualify for their first A Grade decider, setting a match against the powerhouse Fusion Heat.
While there is a lot of excitement around the lead-up to the match, Sparx player Emily Fairman said the group are just eager to get out there and play.
"I'm feeling a little nervous because this is our first A Grade grand final," she said.
"But it's still just a game of netball."
Losing last year's grand final proved to be not all doom and gloom for the Heat.
The five-time champions lost a tight final against Narromine but there were still some positives to take out of the loss.
The majority of the side has returned again this season and Jade McKeown is hoping they can return to the top.
"I'm a little nervous but I've got confidence in our team that we are going to go good," she said.
Fusion Heat are yet to lose a game this season, their closest win being 46-35 against Fusion Mixtures back in round three.
The prospect of coming up against an undefeated and experienced side may be daunting for some.
However, Fairman said Sparx are just focusing on themselves.
"We've been playing together for a few years now and we just seem to get stronger each game," she said.
"Our team is only young so I think this is only the beginning, we are only 15 years old."
It was all about the Heat last time the two sides met and a title on Saturday would all but confirm this current group as one of the best sporting sides in Dubbo this century.
While they are gunning to take out the title, McKeown said it is nice to see another side from the club coming up against them.
"They've been pretty strong all year so they were always going to be contenders for the grand final," she said.
"It's good that they have got here in the end."
Full of talented representative stars, McKeown believes the group's many hours spent playing together is key at this time of year.
"Our team is quite connected," she said.
"We are all in sync with how we play and it is quite good to have that feeling."
Saturday's A Grade grand final will begin at 2:45pm.
