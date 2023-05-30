Daily Liberal
Fusion Heat are looking to get back to the top of Dubbo's A Grade Netball competition

By Tom Barber
Updated May 30 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:00pm
Fusion Heat's quest to get back to the top of the Dubbo A Grade Netball mountain has started in perfect fashion after beginning the new season with five wins from as many matches.

