A four-try haul to Ethan Pegus has helped led the Gulgong Terriers to the top of the Castlereagh League ladder after another win on the weekend.
Pegus and the Terriers welcomed the Baradine Magpies but the home side's attack was way too good, scoring seven tries to win 38-12.
Meanwhile, the only other unbeaten side heading into the weekend Cobar suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Narromine.
The Jets have been impressive with the ball in 2023 but have leaked points at times, however, on Saturday they were too classy.
Narromine hooker Sam Gainsford scored a double while talented youngster Malachi Clarke also crossed in the 36-26 win.
Led by Doug Potter, the Jets have one of the best halves combinations in the competition this year with their captain-coach partnering with former Dubbo CYMS playmaker Brad Pickering.
Narromine's win moves them into second on the ladder, only trailing Gulgong but they remain on equal points with both Cobar and Dunedoo in a tight top four.
It was a successful trip to Cobar for the Jets, winning the youth league and league tag matches also.
The youth league side is undefeated so far this season and won 48-16 while the league tag squad won comprehensively 56-4.
Both the Coonamble Bears and the Gilgandra Panthers opened their winning accounts for the 2023 season when they downed the Binnaway Bombshells and the Coonabarabran Unicorns respectively, the Bears winning 40 to 28 at The Crater and the Panthers 42 to 30 in a high scoring game played in Gilgandra.
Any confidence taken out of that win by the Panthers will be put to the test this Saturday when they travel to Narromine to battle it out with the high-flying Jets in a Boronia Cup Challenge game.
This will be Narromine's third defence of The Cup after they initially secured it when they played Gilgandra late last year.
Apart from the retention of the famous bit of silverware, the Jets will be keen to get one back over the Panthers after Gilgandra downed them in the 2022 major semi at Cale Oval to secure the grand final hosting rights. (The Boronia Cup is not played during finals games).
Other games this Saturday sees the Cobar Roosters at home again, this time to Coonabarabran.
Undoubtedly the 2022 premiers will be smarting from their loss on their beloved Tom Knight Oval to the Jets, and after a long road trip, the Unicorns can expect a rousing reception from their hosts.
At Baradine the Dunedoo Swans will clash with the Magpies in what is an important game for both clubs, with the Maggies searching for their first win of the year and the visitors out to shore up their position in the top four.
The final game will see the youthful Binnaway side travel to Gulgong's Billy Dunn Oval tasked with the unenviable job of being the first team to lower the Terrier's colours in 2023.
Coonamble has the bye.
