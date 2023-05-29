A goal in the dying minutes has robbed the Dubbo Demons of their first win of the AFL Central West season.
Taking on the Orange Tigers at Waratah Sports Ground, the Demons were in front for the majority of the match until the host kicked a goal in the last minute to snatch a 4.11.35 to 4.6.30 win.
In a low-scoring affair, a strong breeze helped both sides at times but it was Orange who made the most of the conditions.
Demons captain Joe Hedger admitted his side are continuing to get better but it doesn't make the loss less painful.
"It was very tough, the conditions were pretty ordinary and at the end of the day we just didn't capitalise when the wind was with us," he said.
"We lost by five points but it's an improvement on the first four games of the year but it still hurts to lose."
Jake Egan kicked two goals for the Demons as did Isaac Heath as the visitors led 4.6.30 to 3.7.25 going into the final quarter.
But Dubbo failed to get the ball over halfway and defended for the majority of the quarter, with Orange finally breaking through late to kick the winning goal.
Grant Langford and Brody Roache were two of the Demons' best, playing in the midfield and on the wing respectively.
In his first season with the club, Langford is someone Hedger believes is already a crucial part of their side.
"Grant has been a really good addition to our team and he is really starting to find his feet," he said.
"The boys are starting to link up a little bit and have some cohesion with him.
"Max Grant was a massive bloke for us on the weekend, he's slotted straight into the backline and is going to be very handy over the new few games.
"Some like Brody, he has played the last few years and is really starting to come into his own."
Meanwhile, the men's Tier 2 side was defeated by Parkes at South Dubbo Oval with the Panthers winning 8.9.57 to 2.1.13.
The women's side had the bye.
Elsewhere, the Bathurst Giants sent a massive message to the rest of the competition after taking down local rivals the Bushrangers.
The two Bathurst clubs met for the second time in three weeks at George Park 2, with the Giants coming away 16.9.105 to 9.9.63 victors.
The Demons will be on the road again this week with all three sides to play the Giants.
