Dubbo Demons lost to Orange Tigers 4.11.35 to 4.6.30

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 30 2023 - 11:11am, first published 6:00am
Dubbo Demons backman Jayden Wallace takes a mark against Orange on Saturday. Picture by Jude Keogh
A goal in the dying minutes has robbed the Dubbo Demons of their first win of the AFL Central West season.

