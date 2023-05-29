St John's junior and Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs star Matt Burton has been called into the NSW State of Origin squad just days out from the series opener.
Burton has joined the squad as 18th man, replacing Stephen Crichton after the latter was named to start at left centre due to a Latrell Mitchell injury.
Mitchell was officially ruled out of the game on Monday morning as NSWRL confirmed he suffered a calf injury at training.
Playing now at halfback for the Bulldogs, Burton provides NSW coach Brad Fittler with a versatile option should he be required to play at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday night, being able to cover a range of positions in both the forwards and backs.
This isn't the first time Burton has been around the Blues squad, having played the final two matches in the 2022 series at centre including the gruelling series decider at Suncorp Stadium.
Burton joins fellow St John's product Isaah Yeo in the squad, with the latter to start at lock against QLD.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
