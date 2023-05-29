Honouring one of their best mates by playing the game he loved is just how the Geurie Goats and Dubbo Roos celebrated Marty Tink on Friday night.
The two clubs met in a memorial match at Apex Oval for their former player after his passing late last year.
Both Dubbo and Geurie had former players returning to the field for the first time in some time, the Goats' Matt Dowell believes the night was successful for a number of reasons.
"The family were all there, the two teams that we put together really enjoyed themselves," he said.
"A lot of the blokes haven't played in 10 or 15 years, the Roos had a really strong side, I think it was something like three tries to one.
"But the crowd was really good and it was one of the bigger crowds I've seen at Apex for a really long time.
"It was definitely bigger than what you would see for a normal game."
Off the field, the evening helped spread awareness for mental health and suicide prevention, as donation buckets were on site to help raise vital funds.
READ ALSO:
After battling each other on the field, Dowell admitted the two teams never forgot why they were there and enjoyed a beer or two together while Geurie battled Coonabarabran in the Oilplus Cup.
"We had Tradies In Sight there with Bruno Efoti, he played for Geurie as well," he said.
"The key message was about mental health and depression, we wore special socks which the Tinks provided to both teams.
"It was great for all the old boy's from both sides to get together and have a beer after the game.
"There were a lot of people who came there just to watch."
Dowell and the rest of those involved are hoping to make the match an annual fixture going forward, possibly to be hosted at No.1 Oval, the Roos' home ground.
As someone who is involved in helping run a rugby club and organising events such as Friday night, Dowell paid credit to the Roos for all they do.
"The Roos first and third grade sides were both there to watch which was really good to see," he said.
"From our point of view, we are grateful that the Roos partnered with us on the night and it shows the quality of people that they have.
"You can see why they are such a strong club and it's something the rest of us aspire to be like.
"They are a really professional club, it's easier in a bigger town to be like that but I understand why people want to play with them.
"Because what I saw on Friday night, they are full of great quality people."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.