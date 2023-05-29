Daily Liberal
Western Premier League 2023: Orana Spurs defeated Barnestoneworth United 4-3

By Tom Barber
Updated May 29 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 11:30am
Orana Spurs forward Jake Grady scored one his side's four goals on Saturday. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Orana Spurs' latest win has the side full of confidence but coach Ben Manson isn't getting too carried away just yet.

