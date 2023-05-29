Orana Spurs' latest win has the side full of confidence but coach Ben Manson isn't getting too carried away just yet.
Manson's side was too good for Barnestoneworth United, winning 4-3 at Apex Oval on Saturday night, their third win of the season so far.
A couple of late goals to the visitors made the scoreline more respectable but Spurs' coach believes his side were definitely the better team on the night.
"It went well, a win is a win as much as we kind of beat ourselves towards the end," he said.
"They scored a quick two goals to make things 4-3 but we still had the game under control.
"They are probably one of the better teams in the entire competition so we are just happy to get over them."
The two sides have been some of the more successful clubs through the opening month of the season but it was the hosts who got the board first.
Towering forward Jake Grady was on the receiving end of a corner kick, heading the ball into the back of the net to give Spurs a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute.
From there, it was a 10-minute display of dominance from Spurs.
Brad Boney-Chillie tapped in a simple goal off a Jared Corby freekick in the 31st minute before scoring a second goal just two minutes later.
Leading 3-0 at halftime, Barnies were the first team to score after the break but Spurs hit back through Justin Pickering who extended the lead.
A pair of late goals to Barnies gave them a sniff of victory but it wasn't to be.
READ ALSO:
Coming up against one of the better teams in the competition, Manson isn't getting too carried away with what he thinks his side can do.
"Barnies have been doing well, they were in front of us and now we've jumped them," he said.
"Our goal is the same as the last few years, we just want to make finals because anything can happen there."
In a game which featured several stand-out performances, the Spurs coach was quick to name who he thought was the best player in the match.
"Brad Boney-Chillie again, he has to turn professional," he said.
"The kid has to go somewhere, it sounds crazy but every time this year he hasn't played we've lost and whenever he has we have won.
"I'm not putting it on him but he just brings that level of hunger and desire to win, everyone follows it.
"It's a trait you don't find very often so we are lucky to have him."
The young gun's performance aside, Manson was pleased with everyone who took to the field.
"Jake Grady was unstoppable as well," he said.
"Connor McDonald and Dave Ferguson were solid at the back, it's an all-round team performance.
"We just let in a few silly goals late, it was good football and I'm very happy with how we are going at the moment.
"But we are so hot and cold, we've just got to keep trying to win."
Earlier in the day, Dubbo Bulls were beaten by Bathurst 75 9-1.
Meanwhile, Macquarie United played out a 2-all draw with Parkes Cobras.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.