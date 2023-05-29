Daily Liberal
St Pat's are first side in Peter McDonald Premiership to defeat Mudgee Dragons

By Anya Whitelaw
May 29 2023 - 3:00pm
Noah Griffiths' kicking game was one of the highlights of St Pat's win over Mudgee, the playmaker also scoring one of his side's eight tries. Picture by Phil Blatch
AN eight try-performance to topple the previously undefeated Dragons in Mudgee - St Pat's captain-coach Zac Merritt has rated Sunday's 42-10 victory as one of the best of his tenure.

