RESULT: Defeated Orange CYMS 40-4
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "I think our first few weeks were quite poor but our last few weeks have been quite good.
"We're starting to string a few wins together and the boys are playing a pretty consistent level of footy. As long as they keep trying to improve each week and get a little bit better as the season goes along, I'm sure we'll win a few more games."
RESULT: Lost to Orange Hawks 40-4
RESULT: Defeated Nyngan Tigers 54-6
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "Those boys (debutants Troyden Dixon and Harry Ritchie) came in after playing too good in reserve grade and you can't keep playing good in reserve grade when we haven't been what we want to be.
"Chappo (Jyie Chapman) comes back next week and it might be horses for courses too with who we pick.
"Jayden (Merritt) did a hamstring at training on Friday night and if it was a semi-final or grand final he would have played but we're still halfway through the year and there's bigger games to come.
"We're still trying to figure out the balance with our bench and who starts but there's a couple to come back so it's a good headache."
RESULT: Lost to Dubbo CYMS 54-6
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: "We've seen some good signs at the start of this game, even from the young boys.
"We have the team to win the comp but it's just about our consistency and we'll come home strong.
"I'll be back during the season. I won't say when but I'll be back soon."
RESULT: Defeated Macquarie Raiders 30-26
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "This is the standard I expect.
"I know in our performances last year we were in games for 60 or sometimes 70 minutes but we'd fade away ... I knew the ability was there, it was just about playing for the 80 minutes and believing in themselves.
"It's hard for young fellas in their first year of first grade so last year did them wonders and they know you have to compete week in and week out.
"It's a great start to the season but we know we've got a lot more work to do."
RESULT: Lost to Wellington Cowboys 30-26
ALEX RONAYNE SAYS: "I'm not concerned at all. I've got full confidence in this team that we can bounce back.
"We're building. We've been very unlucky in the games we've lost but just credit to Wello after this."
RESULT: Defeated Lithgow Workies Wolves 24-22
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "When we come up against the teams at the top of the table - and that's no disrespect to Lithgow, who really stuck it to us today - they're going to make us pay. We need to be a lot better.
"We'll get back to training and continue working on ourselves and not worry about the opposition because that's not what the problem is, it's internal."
RESULT: Defeated by Bathurst Panthers 24-22
JACK SULLIVAN SAYS: "Each week we've been getting better but we need to get rid of the silly errors. You can see that when we do that we look alright.
"We came into this off a tough game last week against Mudgee, and Panthers are a good side, but that first half had a lot of mistakes for both sides."
RESULT: Defeated Mudgee Dragons 42-10
ZAC MERRITT SAYS: "It was a lot better than it has been, the key men really stepped up and put the ball where it needed to go. We were scoring tries we haven't been scoring in the last few weeks, they've been there, but we we able to finish them against Mudgee.
"It was just taking the easier option. There have been times when we were getting tackled when we probably should've scored, whereas today everyone knew their job and got to where they had to."
RESULT: Lost to Bathurst St Pat's 42-10
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
