Ruby Meehan may have been born hours from the beach but now she has made it her home and has qualified for the Nutri-Grain Ironwoman Series.
Originally from Dubbo, Meehan moved to the Gold Coast when she was just nine years old, fast forward a few years and she is now preparing to compete against some of the best athletes in Australia.
With the season still a few months away from starting, Meehan has been hard at work getting ready for the new season after winning the Next Gen Series.
"I qualified at the end of last season so I'll be in the upcoming series," she said.
The 18-year-old left Dubbo more than a decade ago, and while her friends still in town couldn't dream of competing in the Ironwoman Series, Meehan admitted she was the same.
"Oh god yeah, I was only little when I lived there but when I moved up to the Gold Coast I was so scared of the ocean and waves," she said.
"It took a bit of convincing to get me into the sport but once I started then I really enjoyed it."
Having finished sixth at the Coolangatta Gold last year, Meehan is no stranger to taking other gun athletes in her field.
"At the moment only 11 girls have qualified and I'm the youngest in the field," she said.
Now at Bond University, Meehan is currently studying Biomedical Science, with the goal of becoming a doctor.
"It's very busy, it's a lot to balance but I'm really enjoying it," she said of university.
"I've always enjoyed studying and learning so I really enjoy the routine.
"Hopefully it doesn't get too busy when I get into the season."
Training regularly with people who are already in the Nutri-Grain Series, Meehan has rubbed shoulders with some of her new rivals before.
Ahead of her first series, Meehan admitted she has a few simple goals she hopes to achieve.
"The goal is always to re-qualify for next year's series, you've got to finish in the top 10," she said.
"But it's going to be completely different racing to what I'm used to, it's going to be a whole new level.
"I just want to also enjoy it and make the most of it."
The Coolangatta Gold is also on Meehan's list of things to tick off this year as is the Molokai Challenge, a 53km race across the Ka'iwi channel in Hawaii.
The Ironwoman series will start in 2024.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
