Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Brett Robb's Sizzle Minizzle will run on Dubbo Gold Cup day

By Greg Prichard
September 5 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo trainer Brett Robb is delighted with Sizzle Minizzle's progress as the four-year-old bids to become the second horse to complete a Country Championships-Kosciuszko double.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.