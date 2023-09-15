Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

The Goannas will field five Western Women's Rugby League sides

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
September 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Western Women's Rugby League might be welcoming a new club to the fold for 2023 but it isn't stopping the Goannas from fielding five teams this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.