Providing female rugby league players with a pathway to make it in the NRLW is something Goannas under 18s coach Kaitlyn Mason believes is crucial for the Western Women's Rugby League.
Mason's side will be in action once against on Sunday at Henry Lawson Oval when they take on Woodbridge in round seven of the competition.
Having been around the Goannas for several seasons now, Mason admitted it is nice to start to see female players from the area get recognised and picked for higher honours.
"We've got a few now with the expansion in Sydney and more clubs getting on board," she said.
"It's been good to watch one of the young girls Makaah (Darcy) who got picked to play Tarsha Gale Cup for Parramatta Eels.
"It's definitely opened a lot of doors for bush kids to get noticed."
Not only are the players getting noticed to play on bigger stages but Mason feels the Goannas' growth as a club has been nothing short of amazing since forming.
"It definitely is (amazing), especially with the younger ones coming through," she said.
"Starting them at that young age is only going to benefit them, the competition and our club over the next few years.
"It's been good to watch these young ones come through.
"Especially given some of the talents that is there and the talent we've unlocked this year."
The Goannas' opponents for Sunday are currently without a loss this season, only conceding 50 points across all their matches this year.
With a few tough weeks behind them, Mason is hoping the Goannas under 16s can get back to their best as they make a late push for a finals spot.
"We had a bit of a rough trot where we struggled for numbers with players over the last couple of games," she said.
"We played Castlereagh two weeks ago with 11 players on 13 and only just got beat so that was a solid effort.
"We played 11-on-11 with Bathurst as well because they were down on players.
"The girls still turn up so what more can you ask for, it doesn't matter how many numbers give it their all.
"It's been a tough run but one that has been enjoyable."
Just three competition points separate second place from fourth and Mason believes the under 18s is arguably the closest division.
"That as well as the 16s (are close), I think this grade has been the ones who have come through from the 15s when they first had the comp," she said.
"It's definitely grown and the talent across the competition has been great."
All of the Goannas' sides will be in action on Sunday, including the ladder-leading opens side which can extend their gap to second place with a win.
Matches at Henry Lawson Oval will begin at 9:30am.
