A rare double-header weekend and an opportunity for a home final are two reasons why Dubbo captain Marty Jeffrey can't wait for Saturday to roll around.
Jeffrey will lead Dubbo for the first time this season over the weekend in the Western Zone Premier League double-header weekend, with the side to play Bathurst and Orange.
On Saturday, Dubbo will be in Bathurst to take on the hosts in what has become somewhat of a rivalry match between the two best sides in the competition over the last few years.
Playing at George Park is never easy, something Jeffrey knows a fair bit about after having played several games against Bathurst in his representative career.
"It'll be good to get back into it and play some good, tough cricket," he said.
"Bathurst away from home is always a big game and always a good test.
"Especially with a bit of weather around, it's going to be extremely important to be on from ball one."
The winner of Saturday's match will likely go on to host the competition's final, especially given the threat of rain on Sunday and Dubbo's captain believes having the decider in your own backyard is a big boost.
"I think that home final is really important to host," he said.
"It's been massive in the past to travel away, it always makes it that little bit tougher.
"Over the last few years, we've sort of made the final and haven't hit our expectation of winning the final.
"We really want to go that one step further, everyone has got the drive and I think we've got a good young squad together."
While Dubbo are purely focused on Bathurst, Jeffrey has also been pleased to see Orange pick up a few handy players including Lachlan Skelly.
"They are definitely looking stronger than in previous years," he said.
"For us, it's just about sticking to what we know and looking to play an aggressive style of cricket that we know we can."
As important as the weekend's games are from an association perspective, Western Zone selectors will also be watching on to see how players perform to push for a spot in Andrew Zell's squad.
Guys like Lachlan Strachan and Bailey Edmunds were both impressive in Dubbo's win against Parkes and the pair will hoping they can replicate their own individual successes this weekend.
Fortunate enough to be a current Western player, Jeffrey is hoping a crop of Dubbo's squad can push for selection at the upcoming NSW Country Championships in Orange later this month.
"I think by looking at the scores from the start of the season, it's good to see a lot of lads in form around town," he said.
"Performances for Dubbo are now obviously going to go a long way to making that side.
"It would be good from a Dubbo point of view to have as many blokes as we can in there."
Saturday's match at George Park will begin at 10am while Orange will face Parkes at Wade Park.
On Sunday, Dubbo will host Orange at No.1 Oval while Parkes and Bathurst do battle at Woodward Oval.
