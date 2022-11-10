Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dubbo will face Bathurst and Orange this weekend in a Western Zone Premier League double-header round

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated November 11 2022 - 2:21pm, first published 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo all-rounder Lachlan Strachan is one of many players who come into this weekend in good form. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A rare double-header weekend and an opportunity for a home final are two reasons why Dubbo captain Marty Jeffrey can't wait for Saturday to roll around.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.