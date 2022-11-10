The Nightwatchmen: Who will take bragging rights in a massive lower grade round?

Welcome to The Nightwatchmen, a weekly opinion piece by sports writers Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber.
The pair will look at what's happening within cricket in and around Dubbo across the 2022/23 season.
Due to their being no first grade action this weekend, we thought we'd have a in depth look at how things are going in both the RSL Pinnington and Kelly Cup's.
After three rounds of play, the lower grade competitions are shaping up to be the closest in years with several teams undefeated.
All RSL Whitney Cup teams will have the bye due to the Western Zone Premier League which gives two matches the opportunity to play at Victoria Park and turf pitches could throw a spanner in the works for some teams.
For some thing a bit different, we will give our tips for all this weekend's match, explaining who will win and why.
Macquarie v RSL Colts Red
Barber - I've got Macquarie winning this one pretty comfortably, they've been the best side in the competition through the first few rounds and I believe they will get their fourth win on the trot.
Guthrie - Macquarie has been arguably the best side in the competition so far, thanks largely to opening bat Ian Marchant who has a lowest score of 60 in three digs. I'm not as confident as Tom as I think Colts Red are due a few wins, but I'll back the Blues on current form.
Rugby v South Dubbo
Barber - Souths in a close one for me. Both sides were bowled out pretty cheaply last weekend but I think Souths' batting has a slight edge over Rugby's.
Guthrie- Surely the Hornets bounce back here. They're a much better side than what they showed last week in a poor performance against Narromine. Their batting will get them over the line.
Newtown Ducks v Narromine
Barber - I've got to go with Narromine here. They've been below their best so far this season and I think they'll start to put things together, beginning on Saturday.
Guthrie - Probably the match of the round. Plenty of talent in both sides but they've both a bit inconsistent to start the season. I'll go the Ducks and their powerful batting lineup to set the tone.
Newtown United v Newtown Demons
Barber - I'll go for the Demons here, on the back of Malachi Dutschke they've been brilliant. Taking on their clubmates won't be easy but I think the Demons' form is too hard to ignore in this one.
Guthrie - I'll go the Demons, too. But a lot comes down to the battle between new ball bowler Dutschke and United opening bat Asher Azam. Whoever wins that clash could well win the match for their side.
RSL Colts White v CYMS
Barber- I obviously have ties to CYMS but I do think they can get their first win of the season on Saturday. Expect a much better batting performance from CYMS but Colts White have every danger of springing an upset off the back of captain Wes Giddings.
Guthrie - Much like Tom, I've got ties to CYMS and considering I'll be playing in this game I've got to go with the Cougars, right? But, really, this is a match both sides need to win. CYMS' batting has really struggled so far this season so they'll need to knock over White's lineup cheaply if they are to be any hope.
Newtown Tigers v South Dubbo
Barber- One of the two matches at Victoria Park this weekend, I've got Newtown winning their fourth straight game. Their bowling is always reliable and a few key batters made scores last weekend, I think they'll be tough to beat.
Guthrie - Third grade at Victoria Park, you love to see it. I'm tipping the Tigers to remain unbeaten as well. You just can't beat the amount of experience they've got in that side in a rare game on turf.
Rugby v CYMS White
Barber - Over the last two weeks, CYMS White has emerged as a premiership threat and I think they have what it takes to win again here. Matt Neill's form with the ball could be crucial if CYMS White are to take down a red-hot Brett Paul and Rugby.
Guthrie - As Tom indicated, this is a clash between two of the most in-form players in the competition in Neill and Paul. I'll go an experienced Rugby side in something of an upset in this one.
Narromine v Newtown Strikers
Barber - I like the look of Narromine here, especially because the game will be played at Dundas Park. Narromine are always tough at home and I feel they could be too strong in this match.
Guthrie - Not often in Dubbo cricket you can say home ground advantage counts but it does in this instance. Narromine will offer something quite different for a lot of the Strikers players and the hosts will make that count.
Macquarie White v Newtown Rhinos
Barber - This is my match of the round. I have no clue who to pick in this won as both teams are currently undefeated and playing brilliant but I'm leaning towards Macquarie White. I believe they've just got that big of extra experience which could come in handy.
Guthrie - I'm with the Rhinos in this one. I am a little worried Macquarie White's strong bowling attack could prove too good, but I think the Rhinos have a lot of threats in their lineup too. Md Shoriful Islam and Ashwin Joy will be key.
Macquarie Blue v RSL Colts
Barber - I think Macquarie Blue follow their clubmates' lead from above and win in this one, especially given how well they bowled last week in their win over Souths.
Guthrie - It's hard to know what to make exactly of both these sides as there's been some mixed results to start the season. I think Macquarie Blue might have a bit more game-changing ability though so I'll go with them.
CYMS Green v Newtown Kings
Barber - With no first grade matches this week, I think CYMS Green will be at near full-strength and I can see them winning. Heath Larance will likely return in form, off the back of a well made 80.
Guthrie - The Kings' bowling attack has struggled a bit the past two weeks and you can't do that against a CYMS Green side featuring the likes of Heath Larance and David McAlister. CYMS Green might really turn it on in this one.
