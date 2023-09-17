Fusion Heat have returned to the top of the Dubbo Netball in style after winning the A Grade grand final on Saturday.
The now six-time premiers were too good for clubmates Sparx, winning 51-36 to claim yet another premiership.
Winning six of the last seven competitions, Heat coach Tash Robinson couldn't wipe the smile from her face after the win.
"It feels good after a bit of a disappointing loss last year," she said.
"To get the shield back this year feels really good, the girls are really pumped.
"I'm super proud of them all."
The Heat won five consecutive finals before losing to Narromine in 2022, only to go through this season undefeated.
Saturday's victory all but confirms the Heat was one of, if not the most dominant sporting side Dubbo has seen in the last decade.
With the warm weather impacting both sides, the Heat's defence was solid early and allowed their shooters up the other end of the court plenty of opportunities.
"The girls did such a good job considering we only had two circle defenders," Robinson said.
"It was super hot, the girls rotated through but they played the full game so credit to them.
"They really won us a lot of ball and helped bring it down the court as well to convert."
READ ALSO:
The Heat mid-court of Jade McKeown and Bec Weekes showed great patience with their passing, often finding the right target.
But the Sparx stayed in the match, with the young side looking strong for the most part but the experience of their opponents proved to be too much.
Full of teenagers, this was the first A Grade grand final Sparx have made.
And Robinson believes it might not be the last time the side is present on the final day of the season.
"I love the fact that it was a Fusion grand final," she said.
"That team was pumped up from B Grade to A Grade which I know seemed a bit unfair at the time but it just goes to show that A Grade is where they belong and thrive.
"I think making the grand final just goes to show that this is where they belong."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.