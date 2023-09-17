Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Fusion Heat won their sixth Dubbo Netball final in the last seven years

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 17 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fusion Heat have returned to the top of the Dubbo Netball in style after winning the A Grade grand final on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.