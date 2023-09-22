FROM the hours of 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, Andrew Rajkovic is an unassuming full-time employee, but once he clocks off from his day job, he transforms into his alter ego, 'Ace.'
Among his many talents, 'Ace' is an actor, a topless waiter, a stripper, a cocktail server, and a life model.
"Parts of my day job were just getting boring so it was good to have a creative outlet," he said.
And he's managed to make a business out of his highly-demanded side hustle.
"People just said that there's nobody around here that does hens parties and entertainment, does stripping, does male modelling, and does life drawing that has a muscled physique ... so I started making some calls," he said.
From these calls, Mr Rajkovic created, 'Unleashed Entertainment Australia,' where he provides entertainment for adult parties and events.
This includes stripping for hens parties, modelling for life drawing classes, topless waiting at local events, and mixing and preparing cocktails, all so that he could fill a hole in the market for Bathurst and beyond.
Mr Rajkovic offers his service in Bathurst, Orange, Dubbo, Canowindra, and the Blue Mountains, and has proved that he is certainly willing to travel.
And it's clear that with Mr Rajkovic, you certainly get the bang for your buck.
For a two-hour life drawing class, he only charges $110, and for a two-hour booking for a hens party or other adult entertainment event, you only have to fork out $250.
This money allows you to look, and even touch [with consent], Mr Rajkovic's impressive physique, which he works on for around three hours a day, five days a week.
"I get up at 4am, so that I'm at the gym by 5am, and then I leave at 8am," he said.
But consent isn't the only thing necessary to be able to touch his enormous arms and cheese-grater abs, there is a small price to pay for such a big reward.
"If you want to play a game or have girls oil me up at the end, then I add a little bit more to the price," he said.
"But I'm mainly interactive because it's just a bit more fun and it draws it out a little bit more, and I think people have a bit more fun when you're guiding them as well, so their hands under your belt and that kind of thing."
This money however, can't buy everything, as Mr Rajkovic likes to keep things strictly professional, and only strips down to his underwear.
"I don't do full nude, I wear skimpy little undies and that sort of thing. I like to keep it professional," he said.
This desire to keep things professional has often caused Mr Rajkovic some sleepless nights, as all that matters to him is doing the best job that he possibly can.
