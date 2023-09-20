An alliance of regional councils has welcomed funding for health, housing and education outlined in the state's interim budget.
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson, who chairs Regional Cities New South Wales (RCNSW), noted the government's commitment to improving health and education outcomes in the regions via improved conditions for the workforce.
"We also welcome the government's commitment to addressing housing affordability challenges in our member cities and look forward to working with the government on this continuing crisis," Cr Dickerson said.
Like many regional cities, Dubbo has struggled with health and education workforce shortages with emergency room wait times climbing and some Dubbo schools down over a dozen teachers.
To help tackle the teacher shortage, Labor has funded an agreement with the NSW Teachers Federation to raise starting salaries from $75,791 to $85,000 and top-end wages from $113,042 to $122,100 from October 9.
The government has also doubled incentive payments for healthcare workers moving to regional and remote areas from $10,000 to $20,000 and allocated $4 million to address regional health service gaps.
$438.6 million has been pledged for an additional 500 paramedics in rural and regional areas to help improve ambulance response times for life-threatening conditions
Cr Dickerson said RCNSW also welcomes the government's commitment of $350 million to establish a new Regional Development Trust to support regional industry, Aboriginal enterprise, community infrastructure and improving regional service delivery.
"RCNSW acknowledges the Government's commitment to establish a Regional Development Trust and welcomes the associated $350m in initial funding," Cr Dickerson said.
"RCNSW will be advocating for a seat at the table for Local Government as part of the announced Advisory Council.
"Local Governments in regional NSW should be seen as an engaged advisor and partner for the State Government to invest in regional NSW."
Minister for Western NSW Tara Moriarty said this trust would "reform" the way grant funding is allocated by the state government.
"Our communities deserve this after a decade of waste, pork barrelling and poor results," she said.
"We are committed to ensuring rural, remote and regional communities not only get their fair share but that we are making a real and positive difference to their lives, towns and businesses.
"We are also committed to distributing funds to where they are needed most."
RCNSW is an alliance of 15 regional cities from across NSW. As well as Dubbo, the alliance includes Albury, Queenbeyan, Coffs Harbour, Griffith, Goulburn, Maitland, Bathurst, Broken Hill, Wagga Wagga, Orange, Armidale, Lismore, Tweed Heads and Tamworth.
"[We] note that this is the Government's interim budget and we look forward to working with the State Government on our priorities as they work toward the next budget cycle," Cr Dickerson said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.