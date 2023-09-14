Daily Liberal
Home/Video/Breaking

NSW Government to spend more than $700 million on regional road repairs

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 15 2023 - 9:01am, first published 8:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo may be in line for road funding, with the NSW government announcing it will be spending more than $700 million to upgrade and maintain regional roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.